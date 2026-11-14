In the United States, major investment companies are increasing investments in sites for storing industrial equipment outdoors. Earlier this year, Brookfield spent $1.2 billion to acquire Peakstone Realty Trust; the deal was completed in May. It gave the company a portfolio of more than 70 industrial properties, most of which are equipment storage sites. This was reported by CNBC.

Such properties, which the industry calls industrial outdoor storage, or IOS, are used to accommodate bulldozers, trucks and other large equipment. Brookfield considers this segment an important part of supply chains and expects to improve the quality and efficiency of such assets. Demand for heavy equipment is also growing amid the development of infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Rent nearly doubled

According to Newmark Research and Alterra IOS, an owner of such properties, from 2020 through the third quarter of this year, IOS rents in eight major U.S. markets rose by an average of 103.5%, to nearly $11,000 per month per usable acre. For traditional industrial premises, including covered warehouses, growth over this period was 66%.

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The largest rent increases were recorded in Baltimore, at 204%; Houston, at 159%; and Norfolk, at 148%. According to Alterra IOS, the trend is most closely linked to activity in the infrastructure and energy sectors. The value of sites is also affected by proximity to seaports, railways and highways.

Interest from major funds

Blackstone has become more active in this segment primarily as a lender: its real estate debt financing unit provided six loans to IOS owners totaling more than $1.1 billion. In particular, in June, Alterra IOS received a $244 million loan to acquire 37 properties.

Industry representatives note that the market remains fragmented: a significant share of sites is owned by small proprietors and local companies. Sites ranging from three to five acres may be accessible to private investors, but zoning, local tenant demand and vacancy risk are critical for such deals. In Chicago, according to NAI Hiffman, the IOS vacancy rate is less than 3%.

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