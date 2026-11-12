In Germany, the Bundestag has approved a government bill on nationwide assessment of language and overall development among children in kindergartens. The document was supported by 458 lawmakers, while 132 voted against it out of 591 votes cast, Der Spiegel reports.

The law provides that children found to have difficulties will receive targeted support before starting school. In addition to language skills, kindergartens plan to assess mathematical and other abilities, including self-regulation.

Tests are set to begin in 2029

From 2029, mandatory language testing is to be introduced for all children attending kindergartens, no later than at the age of five. From 2032, other developmental skills are also planned to be assessed. Two hours of staff working time per child are allocated for conducting the test.

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At least 30 minutes of staff work per child per week are envisaged for planning and supporting possible assistance. Children who do not attend kindergarten are also to be tested and supported if necessary, but this provision is not mandatory.

States and opposition demand more funding

The federal government is to provide the states with €1.5 billion annually for kindergartens from next year through 2029, and €1 billion annually in 2030–2034. Further funding after 2034 has not yet been determined. Under the current kindergarten quality law, the federal government currently provides around €2 billion per year.

The opposition, trade unions and federal states criticize the amount of funding, as testing and subsequent support will require staff time. Saxony’s education minister, Konrad Klemens, said he intends to appeal to the mediation committee. The law requires approval by the Bundesrat, so its provisions may be changed during the mediation procedure.

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