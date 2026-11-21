Etsy said it will not use sellers’ content to train artificial intelligence models designed to copy their original works or replace creativity. The company issued the clarification after some sellers began leaving the platform over an update to its Terms of Use, Engadget reports.

New AI provision

In the new version of its rules, Etsy stated that the company, its third-party partners and service providers will have the right to use sellers’ content to develop, train, test and improve artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies. This provision is set to take effect on December 16 along with other changes to the platform’s rules.

Sellers of handmade goods feared that their artistic and other creative works could be used to train AI. Etsy Vice President of Operations James Ossman said the new wording merely clarifies how the platform already uses AI in its marketplace. According to him, the content belongs to sellers, and Etsy does not consider their works its own or grant others the right to consider them as such.

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How Etsy uses AI

Ossman explained that Etsy uses sellers’ content to automatically translate product descriptions and promote their listings in marketing campaigns. The company also trains models to create tools that help sellers monitor store metrics, optimize listings and obtain analytics.

According to Ossman, Etsy prohibits AI bots from collecting data from listings to train models. At the same time, the platform gives certain third-party partners access to sellers’ content, including fraud-detection services and partners that help buyers find sellers’ products outside Etsy. The platform has also faced criticism over the large number of mass-produced and dropshipped goods in its catalog.

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