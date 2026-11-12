BYD has unveiled the five-seat premium Denza N8 EV SUV in China. The electric version of the model costs from 269,900 to 329,900 yuan, or approximately from $40,500 to $49,500. As Electrek reports, the Denza N8 is available in six configurations overall: four electric and two plug-in hybrid versions.

Dimensions and interior equipment

The Denza N8 EV is 5,150 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,820 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,075 mm. The publication notes that the model is slightly longer than the Kia EV9 and Hyundai IONIQ 9.

The cabin features a 30-inch panoramic infotainment display that extends across almost the entire passenger-side section of the dashboard. The vehicle also received a 43-inch panoramic head-up display in the lower part of the windshield, front and rear seats with a zero-gravity mode, a ceiling-mounted screen for passengers, ambient lighting and wireless smartphone chargers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Batteries and powertrains

The Denza N8 EV is offered with rear-wheel drive or a three-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. In rear-wheel-drive versions, a single electric motor produces 320 kW or 370 kW, depending on the trim level.

The three-motor version of the Denza N8 debuts BYD's e3 Evo technology. It has a 270 kW front motor and two 310 kW rear motors, while the system's combined output is rated at 890 kW, or 1,193 hp.

The electric SUV is available with second-generation BYD Blade batteries with capacities of 105.792 kWh and 130.15 kWh. The claimed range under the Chinese CLTC cycle reaches 885 km and 1,003 km, respectively. Denza also states that Flash Charging technology can replenish the battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. The model is equipped with DiSus-A intelligent air suspension and the God’s Eye 5.0 driver-assistance system.

Read us on