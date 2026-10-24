In Chile, 75 foreigners were deported on October 23, 2026, on a charter flight from Santiago to Colombia, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. It was the 11th such flight since the start of José Antonio Kast’s presidential term, which began on March 11, 2026. This was reported by The Rio Times.

The plane departed from Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago and stopped in the northern city of Iquique, where another seven people boarded — six Colombians and one Peruvian. Among all passengers were 50 Colombian citizens, 14 Peruvian citizens, and 11 citizens of the Dominican Republic.

Administrative and judicial decisions

According to Ernesto León, head of the PDI migration and international police unit, 69 people were expelled under administrative decisions, while another six were expelled under court rulings. The head of the National Migration Service, Frank Sauerbaum, stated that most passengers entered Chile through unauthorized border crossings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

León said that five passengers had criminal convictions, including for drug trafficking and, in one case, rape. According to the publication, the government also listed violent robbery and illegal possession of firearms among the offenses in this group.

Government statements on deportations

Deputy Interior Minister Máximo Pavez stated that the number of deportations in the country since the beginning of 2026 exceeded 2,000, of which approximately 1,700 were carried out after Kast took office. At the same time, government-released statistics list 1,726 administrative and 199 judicial deportations — 1,925 cases in total. The source noted that the reason for this discrepancy was not explained.

Chile’s Congress has also completed the passage of a bill that is intended to reduce the period for appealing an administrative deportation decision from ten to five days. The document provides that PDI police, with a judge’s authorization, will be able to enter homes to detain people whose expulsion decisions have entered into force. These provisions will take effect after the law’s official publication, the date of which was not specified.

Read us on