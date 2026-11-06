In Nepal, the Nepali Congress party has called rumors about the possible arrest of its president, Gagan Thapa, a political conspiracy aimed at suppressing the opposition. After a leadership meeting, the party said it believes the reports are linked to Thapa’s criticism of the government, Kathmandu Post reports.

Statements by the party and Thapa

The Nepali Congress statement refers to the alleged circulation of fabricated accusations, surveillance of party members, and their intimidation. The party claims that people protected by the authorities are involved in spreading the rumors and promises to resist attempts to silence government critics.

Rumors about Thapa’s possible detention have been circulating for a third day, following the emergence of an audio recording that allegedly contains testimony by detained intermediary Inam Sapkota. The recording included a claim that 180 million Nepalese rupees were allegedly paid for the official recognition of a Nepali Congress faction led by Thapa. It also referred to alleged arrangements involving the Election Commission and Supreme Court judges.

Thapa rejected any financial transactions in the struggle for party recognition and called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the recording. He said the accusations were being used to intimidate the opposition after he intensified his criticism of the government.

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Position of the police and government

Party leaders expressed concern over reports that plainclothes police officers may have been monitoring Thapa’s home and his office in Gyaneshwar. Three sources close to the politician also told the publication that they had heard about the possibility of his arrest and had tried to find out details.

A representative of Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s secretariat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the head of government’s office had no information about preparations to detain Thapa. Police spokesperson Abinarayan Kafle also said he knew nothing about such a plan and could not confirm the surveillance reports.

Political confrontation

Thapa has repeatedly criticized the government’s work since the party’s 15th general convention. Prime Minister Shah responded by publishing posts on social media. The Nepali Congress also said it intends to go to court against individuals it considers involved in attempts to discredit the party and its leadership.

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