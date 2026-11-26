Net migration to the United Kingdom in the 12 months to June stood at 77,000 people, the lowest figure since 1997, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic period. The measure, which reflects the difference between the number of people arriving in the country and those leaving, fell from 204,000 in the previous period, The National reports.

Fewer arrivals in the country

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, 738,000 people arrived in the country during the year to June, 17% fewer than a year earlier. A total of 661,000 people left, compared with 689,000 in the previous year.

The main reason for the decline was a lower number of long-term migrants born outside the EU. Of those arriving, 550,000 were citizens mainly from India, China and Nigeria. Of these, 47% came for study-related reasons, 25% for work, and 13% to seek asylum.

The number of arriving citizens of EU+ countries, which also include Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, remained broadly stable at 79,000. The number of British citizens arriving in the country was 109,000.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visa restrictions and population outflow

The decline in migration follows tighter work visa rules introduced by previous Conservative and Labour governments. The restrictions include a ban on holders of certain visas bringing dependants and higher salary thresholds for skilled workers.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government had regained control over the immigration system and intended to continue reforms. At the same time, Ben Brindle, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford's Migration Observatory, noted that emigration from the United Kingdom remains relatively high. According to him, a significant share of those leaving are not citizens of the country, including people who arrived several years ago, when immigration was considerably higher.

Of the 661,000 people who left the country, 292,000 were citizens of countries outside the EU+, 124,000 were EU+ citizens, and 245,000 were British. Among those leaving from countries outside the EU+, 53% had initially arrived in the United Kingdom on student visas.

Read us on