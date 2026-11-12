Cisco raises AI infrastructure revenue forecast to $9 billion — CNBC

Cisco has raised its forecast for AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers to $9 billion in the current fiscal year. This is more than double the figure for fiscal 2026. The company also released first-quarter fiscal results that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Quarterly results

Cisco’s adjusted earnings per share were $1.40 versus the expected $1.33, while revenue was $18.5 billion compared with the consensus forecast of $18.1 billion. As CNBC reports, the company’s revenue rose 24% year over year, from $14.88 billion a year earlier.

Cisco’s net income increased to $4.6 billion, or $1.14 per share, compared with $2.9 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. After the report was released, shares of the networking equipment maker rose 5% in after-hours trading.

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Outlook for the next quarter

Cisco expects revenue of between $18 billion and $18.2 billion in the second fiscal quarter. The average forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG was $17.88 billion. The company also forecasts adjusted earnings of $1.34–$1.36 per share, while the average analyst estimate was $1.23.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said that organizations are turning to the company for technology and expertise to scale, secure and optimize their environments in the era of agentic AI. From the start of the year through the close of trading on Thursday, Cisco shares gained about 35%, while the Nasdaq index added around 9%.

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