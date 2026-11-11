Costco to pay shareholders special $30 dividend — CNBC

Costco has announced a special dividend of $30 per share. To receive the payment, investors must be on the shareholder register as of the close of business on November 24. The payment is scheduled for December 4.

As CNBC reports, this will be the sixth special dividend payment in the retailer’s history. Typically, to be included in the register, a shareholder must own the shares at least one business day before the record date.

$4 billion share buyback

Along with the special dividend, Costco announced a $4 billion share repurchase program. Buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding, so shareholders’ ownership stake in the company increases without purchasing additional securities.

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After the announcement, Costco shares approached the record high of $1,096 set on May 19 during the morning of November 11, but later partially gave up their gains. Since the start of the quarter, the company’s shares have risen by more than 18%, and since the beginning of 2026, by 25%. By comparison, the S&P 500 index has gained 11.5% over this period.

Company valuation and membership fees

Deutsche Bank analysts noted that increasingly large special payments are an additional argument in favor of Costco’s premium valuation. According to CNBC, the ratio of the company’s share price to its forecast earnings for the next 12 months stands at 46.4, while the S&P 500 forward metric is less than half that level.

Costco receives a significant portion of its revenue from annual membership fees, and the company discloses membership figures quarterly. During its report for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, or the November quarter, investors will watch membership growth rates and subscription renewal levels.

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