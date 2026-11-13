In Cyprus, the Commission for the Protection of Competition is continuing its examination of retail prices and supply conditions for petrol with octane ratings of 95 and 98. The parliamentary finance committee discussed the investigation while considering the regulator's proposed budget of €2.75 million, Cyprus Mail reports.

Fuel market examination

Commission chair Eva Pantsari said she could not disclose details of the examination because it is still ongoing. According to her, the regulator's task is to ensure that there are no cartel arrangements in the fuel market.

Pantsari explained that Cyprus's characteristics as a small, island and remote economy contribute to the emergence of oligopolies. All goods arrive on the island by sea, and there is no overland transportation of products to the country, which, she said, makes market oversight more difficult.

She also said that regulating fuel supplies in Cyprus is unfeasible because major fuel companies do not have offices in the country. According to her, a similar situation applies to banks, as major institutions are in no hurry to open representative offices in Cyprus.

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Complaints and private hospitals

Between January and October, the commission received 74 complaints, eight of which did not contain sufficient information for further investigation. MPs demanded more detailed data on the results of the examinations and expressed concern over the acquisition of private hospitals.

Pantsari said she had nothing to report on the concentration of private hospitals under the control of one investment fund. She added that the public healthcare service Okypy is the largest provider of medical services and holds a dominant position in terms of the number of beds. According to her, market dominance itself is not a violation, but abuse of such a position may be a problem.

The commission is also assessing the level of competition among suppliers on online platforms. Separately, the regulator completed an examination of the production and supply of goat, sheep and cow milk and prepared proposals concerning the operation and competitiveness of this sector.

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