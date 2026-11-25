In the U.S. corporate bond market, it may become increasingly difficult for major technology companies to raise financing for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, as creditors scrutinize debt securities more closely. Investors have also begun demanding proof that substantial spending on AI creates value for shareholders, CNBC reports.

The market demands spending discipline

Dan Taylor, deputy chief investment officer at Man Group, said market participants are assessing more carefully where capital is being directed and when these investments may pay off. In his view, the market may move away from the simple strategy of buying chipmakers’ shares and selling software companies’ securities that has dominated over the past two years.

According to Man Group’s calculations, shares of Oracle, Alphabet and certain chipmakers that are actively spending money and issuing debt securities fell by 25–45% from their June highs by the close of trading on Friday. At the same time, Apple shares, as the company did not join the AI spending race, rose by nearly 20%.

Matthew Rees, head of global bond strategies at L&G Asset Management, noted that the debt market was more pessimistic about large technology companies providing cloud services than the equity market. According to him, this is due both to assessments of borrowers’ credit quality and to the significant volume of new bond issuance.

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Rees pointed out that BBB-rated issuers, including Oracle and SpaceX, are trading more like companies with single-B ratings. He linked this to concerns about fundamental credit quality and the large supply of debt securities.

Borrowing volumes are increasing

Citing Goldman Sachs data, PIMCO forecasts that the largest companies in the AI sector could raise about $250 billion through bond sales this year. Across the broader AI industry, including chipmakers, utilities and data center developers, total borrowing could range from $300 billion to $570 billion.

According to Man Group’s analysis, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet may spend more on capital projects in 2026 and 2027 than their businesses will generate in cash. Cole Smead, head of Smead Capital Management, believes investors recognize the risks of such an investment boom, which leaves companies with less money to buy back their own shares during market sell-offs.

Taylor said major technology companies could recover their valuations if they demonstrate greater spending discipline and restore free cash flow. At the same time, the recovery of Nvidia and semiconductor manufacturers requires continued substantial spending by these same companies on AI capacity.

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