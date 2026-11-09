Guatemalan party Creo nominated Mixco Mayor Neto Bran as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections at a national assembly in the country’s capital. Leonel Rodríguez Samayoa, a former Mixco municipal councilor, became the candidate for vice president on his ticket. The Rio Times reports.

Nomination by Creo

Creo is the abbreviated name of the Compromiso, Renovación y Orden party. At the assembly, it also announced candidates for Congress on the nationwide list and for the Central American Parliament.

Bran has governed Mixco, a large city near Guatemala City, for about ten years. This will be his first participation in a presidential race. According to the publication, he must leave the mayor’s office to take part in the elections.

Registration and election calendar

Bran’s candidacy must still be registered by Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal. He expects registration in January 2027. To take part in the elections, candidates must have a certificate from the General Comptroller of Accounts, the state audit body.

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The electoral body’s preliminary calendar provides for the official announcement of the elections on January 22, 2027, and the start of the campaign on March 29. The first round is provisionally scheduled for June 27, while a possible second round is set for August 22, 2027. Final approval of the dates depends on a formal decree.

The candidate’s promises

In his campaign, Bran named roads and security as priorities. He promised to deploy the entire army to patrol the streets and counter criminal structures that harm small businesses. Bran also said he intends to appeal to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele for help in sending Guatemala’s most dangerous criminals to a maximum-security prison.

The election winner is to replace President Bernardo Arévalo, whose term expires in January 2028.

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