The Democratic Alliance (DA) has begun coalition negotiations in South Africa’s Nelson Mandela Bay municipality after becoming the largest political force in the local council. The party received 44.17% of the vote and won 53 of 120 seats, Daily Maverick reports.

DA needs the support of at least eight council members for a majority, as 61 seats are required to control the council. Freedom Front Plus mayoral candidate Bill Harrington confirmed that the party had been invited to coalition talks. According to the publication, DA is also considering cooperation with ActionSA and the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Postponed meeting with UDM

A meeting between DA and UDM representatives scheduled for November 7 was postponed following reports of the death of UDM councillor Luxolo Namette. According to the publication, he was shot that day in the Motherwell area of Gqeberha. Namette chaired the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC).

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The publication’s sources also said that DA seeks to involve ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus and possibly the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) to gain control of MPAC. DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal said the party expects to form an administration with a small number of partners and restore the provision of municipal services.

Distribution of council seats

The African National Congress (ANC), which came second, received 25.48% of the vote and won 32 seats. The ANC said it was ready to work constructively with other forces to form a stable and accountable government that would address water supply, electricity, refuse collection, roads, safety and housing.

The council also includes the EFF with seven seats; PA and SACP with four each; Freedom Front Plus and UDM with three each; and the Mayibuye Civic Movement, ActionSA and the uMkhonto Wesizwe party with two each. Another seven parties received one seat each. DA said it would not cooperate with EFF and uMkhonto Wesizwe to form the municipal government.

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