Databricks unveils AI agents for continuous data analysis — Fortune

San Francisco-based American company Databricks on November 11 unveiled new tools powered by agentic artificial intelligence for the continuous analysis and organization of data within companies. As Fortune reports, the developer believes these solutions could change the day-to-day work of office employees.

Updated Genie assistant

The updated version of the Genie assistant operates in the background throughout the workday. It is designed to track the user’s work context, proactively suggest actions, and find the necessary information depending on what the person is working on.

Databricks CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi said that the agents work continuously in the background. According to him, he uses this tool every day and every hour, and the product has increased his own effectiveness as a manager tenfold compared with last year.

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Ontology feature

Databricks separately launched the Ontology feature. It scans an organization’s data — including information on its management structure and projects of different divisions — so that employees can find information or conduct analysis more quickly. Ghodsi expects that both large and small companies will use the solution.

Databricks’ presentation took place the day after Anthropic unveiled new productivity tools for corporate clients. They include an AI-powered spreadsheet that competes with Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, as well as a feature for connecting Claude to video calls so the system can listen to the conversation and begin working during the discussion.

Databricks remains a private company. In August, it raised $5 billion at a company valuation of $190 billion.

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