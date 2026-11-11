US Democrats demand disclosure of drug pricing deals — The Hill

Democratic members of Congress in the United States are demanding that pharmaceutical companies immediately provide full, unredacted details of their agreements with the Donald Trump administration on drug prices. The Hill reports, citing a source familiar with the initiative. The agreements concern a “most favored nation” principle, under which manufacturers committed not to set prices for certain drugs higher than the lowest international price.

Demand for drug manufacturers

The initiative was put forward by Democrats Frank Pallone Jr. of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Richard Neal of the Ways and Means Committee, Bobby Scott of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, as well as Senator Ron Wyden of the Senate Finance Committee. They may lead healthcare policy areas in Congress next year.

If the companies cannot provide the details of the agreements, including due to possible nondisclosure agreements with the White House, they were instructed to meet with lawmakers within two weeks. During such a meeting, manufacturers must explain how they plan to comply with the request.

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Previous request was ignored

In March, the same four lawmakers had already sent a letter requesting copies of the agreements, but the administration ignored it. After gaining the majority, Democrats will be able to demand documents, issue subpoenas, and hold hearings on Trump administration policy.

Democrats are skeptical of the drug pricing agreements, which administration representatives and company executives called confidential. Lawmakers want to find out what pharmaceutical manufacturers are receiving in exchange for promises to lower prices for Medicaid, as well as verify claims by Trump and other officials about savings for Americans.

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