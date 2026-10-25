Members of the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly in Canberra spoke about the threats, abuse and intimidation they have faced while working. They spoke out after an attack on independent federal MP Helen Haines near her electorate office in the state of Victoria, ABC News Australia reports.

According to the outlet, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent is suspected of hitting Haines with a car. As a result of the incident, both of her legs were amputated. The man's motives have not yet been established.

Threats to family and violence

Former Australian Capital Territory opposition leader and Canberra Liberals MP Elizabeth Lee said she had contacted police twice over serious threats. According to her, on one occasion, a death threat mentioning her daughter and partner was left at the gate of her home.

Lee also reported numerous sexist and racist comments online over 10 years of representative work. She was criticised over her appearance, weight, figure and clothing. The politician said she mostly tries not to respond to such messages, but sometimes publicly points out the unacceptability of this behaviour.

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Australian Capital Territory Health Minister Marisa Paterson said that during meetings with residents, she had been called names, spat at and personally threatened with violence. According to her, most interactions with citizens are positive, but offline and social media abuse makes her feel vulnerable.

Abuse of women politicians

Greens MP Laura Nuttall said she is attacked on social media over her gender, appearance and sexuality. She has also faced queerphobic abuse and acknowledged that the attack on Haines frightened her.

Independent MP Thomas Emerson said that, in his observation, his female colleagues face abuse far more often than men, especially online. In his view, political leaders should take greater responsibility for public rhetoric, as personal humiliation instead of policy discussion can affect behaviour in society.

Despite the risks, Paterson and Nuttall said they want to remain accessible to voters, including by continuing meetings outside local shops and at community events.

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