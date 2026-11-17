London-based developer Dar Global has announced the launch of a mixed-use project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated value of 1 billion Saudi riyals, or $267 million. The company acquired a land plot for the development for $56 million, The National reports.

Expanding the portfolio in the kingdom

The project is part of Dar Global's programme to expand its portfolio in Saudi Arabia to 4 billion riyals, or approximately $1.07 billion. Upon completion of the programme, the company's global portfolio of development projects under development is estimated to reach about $24 billion.

As part of the new complex, Dar Global plans to introduce a new international luxury brand in Jeddah. The company also said it intends to announce further land acquisitions in Saudi Arabia. Its partners include the Trump Organisation, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Missoni, Pagani Automobili and W Hotels.

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Market situation

Dar Global chief executive Ziad El Chaar said buyers from 61 countries have already invested in the company's Saudi portfolio. According to him, this indicates growing international confidence in the kingdom's real estate market.

At the same time, according to JLL, the number of real estate sales transactions in Riyadh fell by 30.2% year on year in the third quarter of 2026, to 9,100, while their value dropped by 51.8%, to 8.5 billion riyals. In Jeddah, the number of residential real estate transactions declined by 25.8%, to 3,100, while their value decreased by 5.8%, to 3.9 billion riyals.

Dar Global is also developing three residential projects in Saudi Arabia jointly with the Trump Organisation, including the $1 billion Trump Tower in Jeddah and a luxury Trump-branded project in Wadi Safar in Riyadh.

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