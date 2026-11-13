Logistics company DHL plans to raise rates from 2027 for a number of parcels and small shipments for private customers in Germany. Tagesschau reports on the planned price adjustment. At the same time, the postal operator’s plans still require final approval from Germany’s Federal Network Agency.

Rates at post offices

From the beginning of 2027, the cost of sending a Päckchen S at a post office is set to increase from €4.19 to €5.19. For a Päckchen M, the rate will be €5.79 instead of the current €5.19.

Sending a parcel weighing up to two kilograms at a post office will cost €6.79 instead of €6.19. Prices for small shipments and parcels to countries outside the European Union are also set to rise.

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Online prices and additional services

The company also plans to separate rates for shipments processed at post offices and online. The online price for certain popular services, including a DHL Paket weighing up to two kilograms, is set to remain at €6.19 in 2027.

For small shipments, DHL is set to automatically include tracking and liability coverage of up to €20. A further rate increase is expected in 2028. Corporate customers will also pay more in 2027.

DHL explained the price adjustment by rising labour and energy costs and inflation, as well as the need to maintain a nationwide and more sustainable postal network. Earlier, the company announced an increase in the price of a standard letter in 2027, from 95 cents to €1.15.

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