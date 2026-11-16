Diamondback Energy has agreed to acquire Double Eagle’s 40% stake in their joint project in the Midland Basin. Reuters estimated the value of the cash-and-stock transaction at about $5.03 billion, OilPrice reports.

Acquisition terms

Diamondback will pay $2.15 billion in cash and transfer about 15.56 million of its shares for certain subsidiaries of Double Eagle IV Midco and Double Eagle V Midco. The cash portion will be financed with available cash, a credit facility and term loans.

The company values the transaction at approximately four times expected 2027 EBITDA. Diamondback expects the deal to immediately have a positive effect on its financial performance and not increase its debt burden. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for December 21.

Assets and production

The assets comprise approximately 176,000 net acres in the core of the Midland Basin. In 2027, they are expected to produce about 35,000 barrels of oil per day out of a total 92,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

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About 68% of the asset remains undeveloped. It contains more than 1,200 gross horizontal well locations, of which 495 are net locations, as well as 101 drilled but uncompleted wells.

Diamondback’s first full-section development in the Barnett zone — four 10,000-foot horizontal laterals at the Spanish Trail site in Midland County — recently reached peak production of about 7,500 barrels of oil and 37 million cubic feet of gas per day. The company plans to begin full-scale development of the Barnett zone in 2027.

Diamondback and Double Eagle formed their partnership in 2022. Diamondback CEO Kaes Van’t Hof said the acquisition marked the completion of a collaboration that combined Diamondback’s subsurface knowledge of the prospective Barnett zone in the Midland Basin with Double Eagle’s expertise in working with land assets.

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