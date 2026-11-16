At a Phantasialand amusement park hotel in Germany, 15 people were injured after a chlorine gas leak in the pool area, with four of them taken to hospital. As The Verge reports, during a large-scale Microsoft 365 and Outlook outage, the hotel did not receive an emailed security system warning about elevated chlorine levels in the pool.

Incident at the hotel

According to German broadcaster WDR, the incident occurred on Friday. A Facebook post by the German fire service, which The Verge translated using machine translation, said that a technical malfunction caused an excessive amount of chlorine to enter the pool. As a result, chlorine gas spread to the surrounding area.

The nature of the victims' injuries was not specified in the reports. The Verge links the undelivered security system alert to the global outage of Microsoft's email services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Microsoft's explanation

Microsoft released a report after the incident. The company cited three factors that significantly affected the outage: an error in an update released in July, increased load following an earlier Teams outage, and a separate issue that the day before had knocked out nearly 14% of server capacity.

According to Microsoft's explanation, these circumstances triggered a latent bug in the July update. During peak load in the United States on Thursday, requests began to pile up and servers stopped responding.

The outage lasted from Thursday until Friday morning for many companies on the U.S. East Coast, while Microsoft reported full service restoration on Sunday. The company noted that after servers returned to operation, they were again overloaded by backlogged traffic, and automated recovery mechanisms had not been designed for such a large-scale unavailability.

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