Toyota has confirmed the arrival of the new Corolla Deck pickup truck for the Brazilian market. The model, based on the Corolla Cross crossover, will be produced at the new Sorocaba 2 facility in the city of Sorocaba, São Paulo state. From there, the vehicle is planned to be exported to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Motor1 reports.

Hybrid version and suspension

During the presentation, Toyota showed the Corolla Deck XRX version, similar to the top trim of the Corolla Cross. The vehicle carried an HEV badge, indicating the possible use of a hybrid powertrain similar to that fitted to the Brazilian Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross.

This system combines a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter flex-fuel engine, an electric motor, and a 1.3 kWh battery. In the sedan and crossover, its combined output is 122 hp, with power sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT transmission.

The pickup's design shows features of the Corolla Cross, but the Corolla Deck received a horizontal bar across the front grille, similar to the Chinese Toyota Frontlander. The released images also show independent rear suspension—the same as in the Corolla sedan, unlike the Corolla Cross's torsion beam.

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New plant in Sorocaba

The Sorocaba 2 facility has 160,000 square meters of production space and is located on a 400,000-square-meter site within Toyota's complex in Sorocaba. The plant's initial annual production capacity will be 100,000 vehicles, and it may later be increased to 200,000.

The plant will carry out the full production cycle, from stamping and bodywork to painting and final assembly. It is also equipped to produce flex-fuel hybrid vehicles. The complex will manufacture Toyota's entire lineup for Brazil: the Corolla, Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross, and later the Corolla Deck.

According to the company, Sorocaba 2 will use renewable energy sources, including biomethane. The plant is part of Toyota's $11.5 billion investment plan in Brazil through 2030. The expansion is expected by the automaker to create 2,000 jobs by 2030.

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