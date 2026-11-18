In New York, United States, Skydance Chairman and CEO David Ellison confirmed that entrepreneur Elon Musk had invested in the company and become a shareholder. Ellison said this at the DealBook summit organized by The New York Times, Variety reports.

Investment amount not confirmed

Earlier, CNBC and Semafor reported that Musk had invested about $1 billion in Skydance after the merger. Ellison acknowledged the investment but did not specify its amount.

Answering a question about possible long-term cooperation with Starlink, he said that there are currently no specific agreements. At the same time, Ellison said that he highly values Musk and considers his support important for the company. According to him, Skydance would be pleased to work with the entrepreneur in the future if an appropriate opportunity arises.

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Merger context

Skydance was formed as a result of the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, which was completed on October 6. According to Variety, the deal was valued at $111 billion. The largest equity stake in the company belongs to the Ellison family, with financial support from Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

Among Skydance's other investors, the outlet names RedBird Capital Partners, which invested $4 billion, as well as Laurene Powell Jobs, whose investment amounted to $250 million. The sovereign funds of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi also invested in the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The company has about $80 billion in net debt and plans to achieve $6 billion in annual savings by 2029. To do so, Skydance expects to cut thousands of jobs.

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