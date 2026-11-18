In the United States, Meta has allowed the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense (CHD), which was led for years by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to use Facebook and Instagram again. The group was banned from both platforms in 2022 over repeated violations of misinformation policies.

As The Guardian reports, from May to September 2026, CHD restored or created six Facebook and Instagram accounts. According to the publication, these pages spread false and misleading information about vaccines and deadly measles outbreaks.

Return after the ban

In 2022, Meta explained the removal of CHD’s accounts by citing repeated violations of platform rules. The company said the accounts violated community standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm.

In 2023, Meta restored Kennedy’s Instagram account, which had been banned in 2021 for spreading false information about COVID-19 and vaccines. The company then explained that he was an active candidate for U.S. president, while stating that it would not restore CHD’s pages.

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Kennedy now serves as U.S. health secretary and maintains close ties with the organization. In September, he was the keynote speaker at its annual conference.

Posts about vaccines and measles

The Guardian found posts on CHD’s restored and new pages that, in the publication’s assessment, may violate Meta’s rules on harmful medical misinformation. In particular, one video contained a misleading claim about the deadly danger of vaccines for children. Other posts denied the safety and effectiveness of vaccination, questioned the safety of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, and contained claims about the dangers of human papillomavirus vaccines.

Meta did not comment on why it allowed CHD back onto its platforms or why it permits posts that may conflict with its policies. Representatives of the organization did not respond to requests for comment.

According to The Guardian, 10 measles-related deaths have been recorded in the United States this year. The country also lost its measles elimination status 26 years after attaining it.

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