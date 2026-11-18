British nuclear submarine HMS Vengeance has returned to the Clyde naval base in Scotland after 217 days underwater. The patrol was a record for British Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines, surpassing the previous 205-day record set by another submarine of the class, HMS Vanguard.

As The War Zone reports, HMS Vengeance began its mission on April 12. The 15,000-ton submarine returned to port with a crew of about 140 people. Photos released after its return show significant marine growth on the hull, signs of corrosion, rust streaks, and missing sound-absorbing tiles.

Nuclear deterrence

The patrol took place as part of Operation Relentless, under which the United Kingdom continuously keeps at least one nuclear-powered submarine armed with ballistic missiles at sea. According to the British government, after one submarine returned, another was already at sea, continuing its patrol.

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Each Vanguard-class submarine has 16 launch tubes for Trident II ballistic missiles, although only eight of them are actually loaded. During a patrol, a submarine can carry up to 40 nuclear warheads.

Strain on the fleet

Navy Lookout reported that HMS Vengeance's mission was extended by at least a week because the submarine intended to replace it returned to Faslane base due to an unspecified problem. The four Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines make up the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent; the oldest entered service 33 years ago, while the newest entered service 27 years ago.

The new Dreadnought-class submarines, which are to replace the Vanguard class, are expected to enter service in the early 2030s. The estimated cost of the program is about $43 billion and does not include the costs of replacing warheads for Trident missiles. Pacific Forum analyst William Alberque said the British fleet needs at least one more submarine, as lengthy missions place excessive strain on personnel and equipment.

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