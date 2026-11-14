Researchers tested a special dietary fiber blend for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). According to ScienceDaily, the ur gut® supplement improved gut health without worsening abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation.

Supplement composition

The blend contains resistant starch and psyllium husk. According to the scientists, psyllium may slow the breakdown of resistant starch by gut bacteria. This allows more starch to reach deeper sections of the large intestine before fermentation begins and may promote the production of compounds beneficial for the gut.

Fermentable dietary fibers can cause difficulties for people with IBS, as bacterial fermentation can increase gas production and discomfort. Study participants followed a low-FODMAP diet — involving certain carbohydrates that are easily fermented by gut bacteria. Such a diet may relieve symptoms, but restricting these foods can also reduce the number of beneficial bacteria and fiber intake.

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Microbiota changes

During the intervention, researchers recorded substantial changes in the composition of the gut microbiota over a relatively short period. Participants also reported reduced anxiety related to their gut condition. The authors noted that further research is needed to establish the broader implications of these changes.

The results were published in the European Journal of Nutrition. The study had a randomized, double-blind controlled design and involved patients with IBS who followed a low-FODMAP diet.

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