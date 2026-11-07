Researchers say TikTok covertly promotes OnlyFans — The Guardian

Researchers from the UK organization Cease and Australia’s Collective Shout said that TikTok helps normalize the sex industry by spreading videos by OnlyFans creators that covertly advertise adult content on other platforms. The Guardian reports, citing their study, “TikTok to OnlyFans pipeline.”

The report’s authors spent a year analyzing non-explicit TikTok videos by popular young OnlyFans creators, as well as the algorithm’s recommendations after viewing such content. According to them, links to adult material were disguised in videos about shopping, pets, baking, skincare, hairstyles and makeup.

Codes and euphemisms

TikTok prohibits direct mentions of OnlyFans and direct links to the platform, as well as sexual solicitations. At the same time, researchers claim that creators use euphemisms, emojis and gestures to tell followers that explicit content can be purchased through other services.

The report provides examples of using the word “corn” instead of “porn,” as well as a combination of corn and star emojis. According to the authors, such signals appeared, in particular, in popular GRWM-format videos, in which bloggers show their preparation process, hair styling or makeup application.

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Promises of a luxurious life

Researchers also drew attention to videos in which OnlyFans creators spoke about earnings from selling sexual content and displayed cash, large houses, private jets and expensive cars. The report says that creating an OnlyFans account was sometimes presented in such posts as a way out of poverty or unemployment.

According to OnlyFans, its 5,000 most successful creators have each earned more than $1 million on the platform since its launch in 2016. At the same time, the report states that the average annual earnings of about 5 million registered creators are estimated at around $1,000.

A TikTok representative said that the platform strictly prohibits the distribution or display of sexual content and uses technology to enforce its community guidelines, including to prevent age-inappropriate material from reaching teenagers. OnlyFans stressed that the service is intended for people aged 18 and over and has strict registration procedures to prevent minors from gaining access.

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