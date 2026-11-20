A team at the University of Utah has proposed a method for destroying per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at temperatures of around 110°C. These compounds are called “forever chemicals” because of their ability to persist in the environment for a long time. As ScienceAlert reports, the new approach aims to completely break down PFAS under significantly milder conditions than those usually required to destroy their chemical bonds.

Breaking carbon-fluorine bonds

The method is based on defluorination, a process that breaks the strong bonds between carbon and fluorine atoms that give PFAS their exceptional persistence. To do this, the researchers used reactive chemical compounds known as nucleophiles. Once the bonds are split, carbon and fluorine compounds are formed that are easier to handle further.

Usually, the complete decomposition of PFAS requires very high temperatures and substantial energy input, or specialized complex installations. In the new experiments, the process took place in open air. For some compounds, the temperature was raised to 150°C, but this is still significantly lower than the typical conditions for thermal destruction of such substances.

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Testing on several types of PFAS

In tests, the method proved effective for several common PFAS, including trifluoroacetic acid (TFA). Other purification methods often do not remove this persistent compound completely. The approach was also tested on industrial plastics and some next-generation PFAS.

The scientists note that the technology still needs to be integrated into a real-world treatment system and its effectiveness assessed under practical conditions. Issues requiring further study include the amount of reagents, energy costs, and the recovery and reuse of solvents. The method does not yet work against all PFAS, and its applicability to diluted natural waters still needs to be tested.

PFAS are used in the production of water-repellent clothing, non-stick cookware, and firefighting foams. Due to their long-term use, these substances are found in drinking water, groundwater, and rainwater. The study was published in the journal Communications Chemistry.

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