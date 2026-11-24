In the United States, automaker Chrysler is recalling 82,843 Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks from model years 2022–2024 due to an error in the software of the anti-lock braking system module. Motor1 reports that the malfunction may lead to incorrect detection of the brake pedal position and failures in the vehicle’s electronic systems.

Which vehicles are covered by the campaign

The recall affects Ram 1500 Classic vehicles manufactured from September 12, 2022, to October 2, 2024. The reason was improper adaptation of the brake pedal position sensor to the gradual change in its position during operation.

The recall report submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under campaign number 26V756 states that, because of the issue, the brake lights may illuminate without the pedal being pressed. In addition, the vehicle could potentially be shifted out of Park without pressing the brake pedal.

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Possible failures of electronic systems

The software error may also cause the electronic stability control system, AutoPark, and the forward collision warning system to deactivate. According to the publication, these systems may lose functionality because the ABS module incorrectly determines the actual pedal position.

As of October 21, 2026, FCA US had recorded three reports of the issue, 12 customer assistance contacts, 6,001 warranty claims, and one crash that could potentially be related to the defect. No injuries were reported.

Dealers will reprogram the ABS module free of charge. FCA US is to notify dealers on November 26, 2026, and owner letters are planned to be sent by January 14, 2027. Owners will be able to check their VIN in the NHTSA database starting November 26, 2026.

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