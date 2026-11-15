A three-day summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) has begun in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, where member states are to elect a new secretary-general. The meeting is taking place amid a dispute between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda over the leadership of the organization.

As Al Jazeera reports, the vote for the OIF secretary-general for a four-year term is scheduled for Monday. The organization’s incumbent head, Rwanda’s Louise Mushikiwabo, who has held the post since 2018, is seeking a third term.

DR Congo’s candidate

On Saturday, DR Congo withdrew the candidacy of Juliana Lumumba, the daughter of independence hero Patrice Lumumba, and backed former Romanian prime minister Dacian Cioloș. DR Congo said the move was aimed at reaching a consensus around a candidate who could unite the organization’s members.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said Mushikiwabo would not withdraw her candidacy. According to AFP, former Mauritanian minister Coumba Ba is also running.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali

DR Congo has threatened to leave the OIF if Mushikiwabo is re-elected. Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 group in the country’s east. Congo, the United States and UN experts also say such support exists, while Rwanda rejects the accusations.

About 20 leaders are expected to attend, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame, DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Vietnamese President Tô Lâm. French President Emmanuel Macron, who chaired the previous summit in 2024, will hand over the chairmanship to Cambodia. France is the largest contributor to the OIF budget for 2026, which amounts to €71.7 million.

The OIF brings together 90 states and governments where French is spoken or widely used. The organization has 53 full members, five associate members and 32 observers.

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