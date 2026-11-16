San Francisco-based startup Dreamteam has raised $53 million in seed and Series A rounds to develop an artificial intelligence-based CRM platform intended to compete with Salesforce and HubSpot. The seed round was led by Together Fund, while Accel led the Series A round; Premji Invest also participated in the financing, TechCrunch reports. The company did not disclose the size of each round or its valuation.

CRM with AI agents

Dreamteam was founded in 2025 by former Freshworks executives Anand Venkatraman, Senthil Kanthaswamy, and Ramesh Parthasarathy. Venkatraman also previously worked at Salesforce. The team is developing a customer relationship management system that automatically collects context from emails, meetings, and other customer interactions.

At the core of the product is Company Brain, a shared digital memory of a company’s interactions with customers. Four built-in AI agents can research prospective customers, prepare draft follow-up emails, flag risks to deals, and configure CRM processes. At the same time, sales teams decide for themselves which messages to send to customers.

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Customers and future plans

Over three months of active sales, Dreamteam gained more than 100 customers in 13 countries, most of whom use the service on a paid basis. According to Venkatraman, some companies have already replaced their existing CRM solutions with Dreamteam: in particular, healthcare company DMS Health abandoned Salesforce, while other customers moved away from HubSpot.

The advertising sales team of streaming media company Plex also chose Dreamteam over HubSpot and other AI-powered CRM platforms. Plex co-founder and chief product officer Scott Olechowski said that Dreamteam’s ability to integrate with AI tools already used by the company was an important advantage.

Dreamteam currently employs more than 35 people. Its engineering team is based in Chennai, while go-to-market operations are run in the United States. The startup also plans to extend its product to other stages of customer work, including onboarding, support, and upselling. According to Kanthaswamy, the company aims to reach annual revenue in the eight figures by the end of 2027.

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