Dvalishvili and Lazishvili win at RAF after arrest — The National

Georgian athletes Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili won at RAF's debut tournament in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, UAE, less than a day after being released from custody. As The National reports, both were detained after a mass brawl at the Yas Hilton hotel.

Victories at the RAF tournament

Dvalishvili won by pinfall over former UFC opponent Marlon Moraes in the first period of their intermediate-weight bout. The match lasted about 90 seconds. The 35-year-old former UFC bantamweight champion thanked the spectators for their support, stressing that it was important to him.

Lazishvili secured one of the evening's biggest upsets, defeating UFC Hall of Fame member Urijah Faber 12:7. The 21-year-old athlete was added to the card as a replacement for Umar Nurmagomedov, who was withdrawn from the bouts after an incident involving his brother Usman Nurmagomedov. After the victory, Lazishvili, who received the Performance of the Night award, said that he had wanted to compete in mixed martial arts since childhood and sees himself as a champion.

Court ruling after the brawl

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel, where Dvalishvili was filming a video for social media. Usman Nurmagomedov and members of his entourage were involved in the conflict. Abu Dhabi police detained ten people, and the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court later found eight of them guilty.

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Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were each fined 50,000 dirhams and released. Usman Nurmagomedov and five other participants received six months in prison each, fines of 300,000 dirhams each, and deportation orders after serving their sentences. Two other people were imprisoned for filming and distributing footage of the incident.

RAF CEO Chad Bronstein said that the organization helped secure the release of the Georgian athletes. According to him, both expressed a desire to take to the mat the very next day, although they had been unable to train for 48 hours.

Other results of the evening

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Neiman Gracie and retained the RAF Middleweight Crossover Championship title. Khamzat Chimaev defeated Chris Weidman and won the Lightweight Crossover belt. According to Bronstein, RAF's first event in the Middle East drew a full arena.

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