In Germany, a final report on sexualized violence in the Diocese of Trier found that 783 people were affected between 1946 and 2021. The study by historians Lena Haase and Lutz Raphael of the University of Trier also identified 252 suspects, most of whom were priests, Der Spiegel reports.

Research data

According to the report’s authors, 70% of those affected were children under the age of 14, and 70% were boys. Children most often experienced violence between the ages of 9 and 13. In 124 cases, the locations where the violence was committed were children’s and educational institutions, monasteries, or boarding schools.

The historians analyzed 1,800 files, including personnel files of priests against whom accusations had been made, as well as materials from the diocese’s secret archive. According to them, the researchers had unrestricted access to documents from all departments and archives of the diocese.

The report states that 35 individuals, classified by the authors as repeat and intensive perpetrators, committed violence against at least 438 affected people.

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Response from church leadership

The study’s authors concluded that the diocese’s leadership had primarily sought to avoid public exposure for five decades. Preventing crimes took a back seat, while assistance to those affected was effectively absent.

According to the report, people against whom accusations had been made were, well into the 2000s, mostly transferred to other parishes, dioceses, or abroad. Only one case of laicization was recorded before 2001. Prosecutors opened investigations against 77 suspects.

The current Bishop of Trier, Stephan Ackermann, emphasized in a diocesan statement that the identification of repeat and intensive perpetrators demonstrates institutional failure on a staggering scale. The survivors’ organization MissBIT criticized the report, stating that Ackermann is portrayed too leniently in it and that the investigations may be discontinued.

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