Jared Kushner said that Israel risks finding itself in international isolation if it continues its current course regarding the Gaza Strip. According to him, the country is at a crossroads: after the October 7 attacks, it can become safer and better integrated into the global community, or move toward the status of an international pariah.

Kushner said this in a New York Magazine profile cited by the Jerusalem Post. His comments came during a discussion of the stalemate in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza. Kushner is involved in U.S. diplomatic efforts concerning Gaza, although he does not hold a formal position in the administration.

Disarmament talks

According to New York Magazine, Kushner met with Hamas representatives in Egypt in August to secure a clear commitment to disarmament. He then arrived in Jerusalem and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow the Board of Peace to advance the Gaza reconstruction plan.

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As the outlet writes, Netanyahu did not give his consent at that time. In a November 17 report to the UN Security Council, the Board of Peace said that Hamas and other Palestinian groups agreed in July to a roadmap under which they were to give up their weapons.

Unresolved details of the plan

The Board of Peace noted that key details for implementing the agreements have yet to be agreed. The Palestinian technocratic committee designated to administer Gaza has not yet entered the Strip, and international stabilization forces have not been deployed there.

In the same profile, Kushner also spoke about contacts regarding Iran. He said that after nuclear talks in Geneva in February, he and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff concluded that the Iranian proposal would allow Tehran to retain the ability to move quickly toward developing nuclear weapons. According to Kushner, he conveyed this assessment to Trump before the start of the U.S. military campaign.

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