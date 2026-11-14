The film “Ebenezer” — an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” starring Johnny Depp as Scrooge — earned $6.7 million on its opening day and topped the box office in North America. As Variety reports, the film is showing in 3,535 theaters.

Box office forecast

“Ebenezer” is projected to earn between $18 million and $20 million in North America during its debut weekend. The film could receive another roughly $20 million in international markets, while its total worldwide gross could amount to $38–40 million. Paramount spent $38 million to produce the film.

The film was directed by Ti West, known for the “X” horror trilogy. The movie tells the story of a grumpy businessman visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. According to a CinemaScore survey, audiences gave the film an “A-” rating. “Ebenezer” became Depp’s first major film in eight years after 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other releases in theaters

Sony’s action thriller “Ghost Soldier,” starring Jim Caviezel as a former U.S. special forces fighter, earned $1.5 million in 2,558 theaters on Friday. Its projected gross for the traditional weekend is $4.9 million, and $8 million for its first five days in theaters. The film had an $18 million budget.

Amazon MGM’s heist comedy “How to Rob a Bank,” starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Pete Davidson, earned $2.2 million in 2,810 theaters on Friday. The film, directed by David Leitch, is projected to earn $4.75 million during its opening weekend. It cost more than $40 million to produce, and audiences gave it a “B-” in a CinemaScore survey. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating among critics is 33%.

The animated film “The Cat in the Hat” earned $2.2 million on Friday and could make $10 million by Sunday. “Godzilla Minus Zero” received $2.1 million on Friday; it is projected to earn $7.5 million during its second weekend.

Read us on