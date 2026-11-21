European Council President António Costa has proposed a new EU budget plan for 2028–2034 that includes a 3% annual levy on large digital companies. As Deutsche Welle reports, this is intended to reduce member states' contributions to the EU's common budget.

Which companies will be affected by the levy

The levy is planned to apply to companies whose annual turnover from digital activities amounts to at least €50 million in the EU and €750 million worldwide. Under Costa's proposal, such companies will pay 3% annually of their net turnover from online advertising, digital intermediary services, and user-generated data.

The plan also provides for other new sources of budget revenue, including taxes on tobacco products and electronic waste. The EU budget funds, among other things, agricultural subsidies, infrastructure projects, border protection, defense, and financial assistance to Ukraine.

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Reaction of member states

The new plan is €204 billion smaller than the first version of the budget presented by the European Commission in 2025. The previous proposal was criticized by a group of Northern European states, including Germany, which insisted on a smaller budget.

France opposed the new plan, calling it “deeply disappointing.” The French presidency said that the proposal does not provide adequate support for farmers' incomes under the Common Agricultural Policy and, in its current form, does not provide a basis for an agreement.

European leaders are due to discuss the plan in Brussels next week. The EU expects to reach an overall agreement on the budget by the end of 2026 and formally adopt it in 2027.

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