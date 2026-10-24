In Israel, Gadi Eizenkot, leader of the centrist Yashar party, said he seeks to defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the elections and end his political career. He also promises to end the protracted wars and strip Hamas of power in the Gaza Strip, The Hindu reports.

Israel's parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 27, 2026. According to several polls, the Yashar party, which Eizenkot founded in September 2025, could win 20 of the 120 seats in the Knesset and surpass Netanyahu's Likud party.

Plans for Gaza and the West Bank

Eizenkot said that if he comes to power, he intends to end Hamas rule in Gaza within 18 months. To achieve this, he allows for the implementation of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan “from a position of strength” or operations aimed at destroying the group's military wing.

At the same time, like Netanyahu, the politician opposes the creation of a Palestinian state. He promised to fight “Jewish terrorists” in the West Bank and halt efforts to annex Palestinian territory.

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Military career and coalition-building

The 66-year-old Eizenkot served in the Israel Defense Forces for 41 years and was chief of the General Staff from 2015 to 2019. In August 2022, he joined Benny Gantz's National Unity party, and less than a week after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, he joined Netanyahu's war cabinet.

In June 2024, Eizenkot left the war cabinet, accusing the head of government of lacking a clear strategy. During the campaign, he also accuses Netanyahu of waging endless wars, weakening international support for Israel, threatening democracy, and refusing to take responsibility for security failures that, in his assessment, led to the Hamas attack. Eizenkot promises to establish a commission to investigate these failures.

Despite the poll results, Eizenkot needs the support of a majority of Knesset members to form a government. Both political blocs are forecast not to secure a clear majority, and the Yashar leader has not shown willingness to include Arab parties in a future coalition.

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