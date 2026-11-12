Former Argentine foreign minister Susana Malcorra has backed the candidacy of former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan in the race to become the next United Nations secretary-general. She did not support fellow Argentine Rafael Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency. Buenos Aires Times reports.

Support for Grynspan

Malcorra, who headed Argentina's Foreign Ministry under President Mauricio Macri, stated her position on Wednesday. She joined a group of former foreign ministers from Latin America and the Caribbean who signed an open letter in support of Grynspan.

According to Malcorra, Grynspan has the experience, abilities and vision needed to lead the organization in difficult times. The former minister also stressed the need for regional unity so that Latin America can lead the UN for the first time through a woman.

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Arguments and reaction

The letter's authors said it was time for Latin America and the Caribbean to hold the post of UN secretary-general, and for a woman to hold the position for the first time in the organization's history. The letter also noted that Grynspan had repeatedly received the highest support among candidates during informal polls in the UN Security Council.

Grynspan previously served as vice president of Costa Rica, secretary-general of the Ibero-American Secretariat, and headed the UN Conference on Trade and Development. Malcorra's support drew criticism from some Argentines on social media, who questioned her refusal to back Grossi. According to the outlet, Grossi remains one of the leading contenders, but his candidacy faces resistance from permanent members of the UN Security Council.

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