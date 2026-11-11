Germany’s Council of Economic Experts has raised its forecast for growth in the country’s real gross domestic product in 2026 to 1.3%. This is 0.8 percentage points higher than the estimate published in the spring. In 2027, the experts expect GDP growth of 1.0%, Tagesschau reports.

Exports and government spending

According to the council’s assessment, stronger-than-expected export volumes were one of the factors behind the economic recovery. Government spending also affected the trend. Earlier, the German government and the country’s leading economic institutes also raised their economic growth forecast for 2026 to 1.3%.

In 2027, growth is expected to be supported primarily by public investment and private consumption. The council lowered its inflation forecast for 2026 from 3.0% to 2.8%. At the same time, it expects price growth to accelerate to 3.3% in 2027.

Budget and tax proposals

Despite the improved macroeconomic forecast, the council warned of increasing pressure on public finances. In its assessment, projected expenditures of the federal budget and the social insurance system will significantly exceed revenues in the medium term.

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Council chair Monika Schnitzer said that limiting the growth of federal budget expenditure is unavoidable. The proposed measures include abolishing the pension without benefit reductions for people with long insurance records, known as the “pension at 63,” as well as abolishing Mütterrente III.

The experts also propose gradually reducing debt financing of defense spending from 2031. Even if inefficient and environmentally harmful subsidies are cut, their calculations show that a financing gap of at least 2.4% of GDP would remain. Among potential revenue sources, the council named a special defense levy, increases in income tax, turnover tax, and profit taxes.

A special defense levy at different rates could bring in up to €30.7 billion in 2027. Separately, the council proposed merging housing assistance, child supplements, and basic social security. In its assessment, this could strengthen incentives for employment, reduce the risk of poverty, and ease the burden on public finances.

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