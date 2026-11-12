At Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, lawyers for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party met with former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. The meeting took place on November 11, a day after the Islamabad High Court ordered that Khan be provided a meeting with his legal team, Dawn reports.

The meeting lasted nearly three hours

Barrister Salman Safdar said that the prison administration allowed him and lawyer Latif Khosa to hold a meeting with the couple that lasted nearly three hours, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to him, they discussed legal and medical issues in detail, and Khan and Bibi gave instructions to their lawyers.

Safdar said he would continue representing both of them in the main appeals in the Al-Qadir Trust case at the Islamabad High Court. According to him, Khosa will also assist him in considering a separate petition by Bushra Bibi related to vision problems and the provision of judicial protection.

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Health condition statements

Latif Khosa told journalists that Khan's health condition and court cases against him were raised during the conversation. The lawyer said the former prime minister had blood pressure problems that, according to him, could fluctuate significantly. At the same time, Khosa added that Khan was active and strong-willed.

The meeting took place several hours after Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a follow-up examination and further treatment of his eye. The hospital said that his vital signs were normal, his clinical condition was stable, and his general physical examination was normal.

Khan has been in custody since August 5, 2023, while Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple was convicted. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court allowed Khan to meet with family members, lawyers, and other people twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

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