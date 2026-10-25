In Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan may be transferred at the end of November from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to a new model prison in Islamabad’s H-16 sector. According to The Express Tribune, the facility is being prepared to open between November 1 and 10.

Sources in the penitentiary system told the publication that 1,500 prisoners, including Khan, are planned to be transferred to the new prison at the first stage. Initially, the transfer of 2,000 people was planned. At this stage, only detainees whose cases are still being considered by courts will be transferred; convicted prisoners will not be affected by the move.

Special unit for Khan

According to prison sources, Imran Khan may be transferred between November 20 and 30. They said that a special unit for him has already been completed, while the installation of a video surveillance system there is in its final stage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sources at Adiala Jail also confirmed that lists of prisoners and detainees from Islamabad have already been compiled, while preparations for the transfer in November are ongoing. The transfer of convicted prisoners, according to the sources, may begin in February 2027.

First construction phase completed

The new prison was built on an area of 90 acres in the H-16 sector. The completed first phase includes three barracks, a 35-bed mini-hospital, a mosque and a kitchen. The complex will also include a sports ground, a library, an imambargah, a church, and separate units for women and children.

The second phase of the project is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The project’s initial cost was 3.5 billion Pakistani rupees, but over four years it exceeded 20 billion rupees, mainly due to rising construction material prices. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new facility and instructed that work be completed by October 31, the publication notes.

Read us on