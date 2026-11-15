Israeli company Elbit Systems has received a contract worth about $260 million to supply PULS rocket artillery systems and ammunition to an unnamed European NATO member state. The agreement is set to be carried out over five years, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Systems and ammunition

PULS — Precise and Universal Launching System — was originally developed by Israel Military Industries, which was later acquired by Elbit. The system can launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions and missiles at various ranges.

The launcher can be mounted on existing wheeled or tracked platforms. Elbit says this makes it possible to significantly reduce maintenance and personnel training costs. PULS is in service with the Israel Defense Forces and several foreign militaries.

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Contracts this year

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the selection of PULS by European and NATO customers reflects the system's operational maturity, versatility and ability to meet the needs of modern armed forces. He also linked the contract to the company's long-term cooperation with European customers and defense modernization programs in the region.

In April, Elbit received a $750 million contract to supply PULS to the Hellenic Armed Forces as part of a modernization program. In October, the company announced another $235 million deal for EXTRA-MR missiles and PULS systems; foreign media named Azerbaijan as the customer. Including the new contract, the value of Elbit's missile deals and orders since the beginning of the year has exceeded $1.2 billion. Among the European countries that have chosen PULS, the publication names the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and Germany.

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