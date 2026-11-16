Yemeni government forces backed by Saudi Arabia have officially withdrawn from areas near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid Houthi advances. The Guardian reports that the forces also abandoned some positions in Marib, in the central part of the country.

Redeployment of forces

The Yemeni government, based in the southern port city of Aden, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and recognized by the UN, explained the redeployment by the need to break the prolonged siege of Taiz, the country’s third-largest city, and defend Aden. Units withdrawn on Sunday moved along the coast to Al-Suqya, about 95 miles west of Aden, in the territory of the former South Yemen.

According to the outlet, the Houthi offensive has been linked, among other things, to the lack of a unified military command among the various forces supporting the government in Aden. Following the setbacks, Saudi Arabia removed the commander of its coalition in Yemen, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdulaziz al-Salman, and appointed Chief of Staff General Fayyad bin Hamed bin Rukayd al-Ruwaili in his place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism from southern forces

Saudi Arabia launched a new military campaign to drive the Houthis out of Yemen 42 days ago. According to The Guardian’s assessment, it has so far had the opposite effect. The outlet also reports that more than 300,000 Yemeni civilians have been displaced.

Amr al-Bidh, a representative of the Southern Transitional Council, which advocates for southern Yemen’s independence and is supported by the United Arab Emirates, accused Saudi Arabia of incompetence. He said that countering the Houthis requires better command coordination, a broader coalition, and political recognition of a path to southern independence. At the same time, the outlet notes that the extent of support for the Southern Transitional Council remains disputed.

Former US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking said that the US administration is paying insufficient attention to Yemen and that world powers underestimate the seriousness of the situation.

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