Epic Games confirms SteamOS support for its launcher — The Verge

Epic Games has confirmed official support for SteamOS and Steam Deck devices for the new Epic Games Launcher on Linux, which is currently in preview. As The Verge reports, the company plans to support a range of Linux distributions.

Support for Linux distributions

Epic Games Director of Communications Jake Jones confirmed SteamOS compatibility in a comment to GamingOnLinux. According to him, the company intends to support as many distributions as possible, including Fedora, SteamOS, Cachy and Omarchy.

Epic Games is also testing and evaluating package formats for distributing the application. The company plans to restore the AppImage format during this month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fortnite support not confirmed

In October, Epic Games said it was exploring the possibility of making Fortnite compatible with Valve's Linux-based SteamOS platform. At the same time, official support for Epic Games Launcher does not mean that the game will automatically run on SteamOS.

The issue of support for the Easy Anti-Cheat Linux v2 anti-cheat system remains unresolved. Epic Games previously noted that Steam Deck does not support the features required for its EAC v2 solution, but the company is holding talks with Valve and hopes to provide support in the future.

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