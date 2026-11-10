German choreographer and performer Sarah Angius presented the 45-minute performance LONO on the 12th day of the World Culture Festival in Karachi, Pakistan. The production combined contemporary dance, physical theatre, puppetry and visual illusions, Dawn reports.

A performance without dialogue

LONO explores human consciousness, memories, and perceptions of the past and future. The performance was presented without dialogue, depicting an unusual artistic relationship between a woman and a desk lamp. The audience greeted the performance with applause.

Music, sculpture and theatre

On the same day, Kenyan artists Makadem and Adela held the Music as Memory music workshop. They spoke about the history, structure and cultural traditions of the nyatiti, a traditional instrument of the Luo people. According to the artists, playing the nyatiti was historically restricted to men, but an increasing number of women are now taking up this art.

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Muhammad Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi, invited Makadem and Adela to the council's residency programme. He offered them the opportunity to spend two weeks at the Arts Council, teach music to students and collaborate with local musicians on new creative ideas.

The festival programme also included a workshop by Azerbaijani sculptor Mushfig Heydarov, who introduced students to traditional and contemporary sculpture techniques. French dance group Legiteam Obstruxion held a workshop at Studio One, while the theatre programme consisted of productions of Almiya and A Stand-up Tragedy. The first performance addressed the themes of the bond between mother and child, separation, memories and grief, while the second was written by journalist, poet and prose writer Pirzada Salman.

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