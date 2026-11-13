In Karachi, Pakistan, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the death of 25-year-old entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali seized the licensed pistol of his business partner. Investigators also sealed a branch of Mir Raza’s food establishment chain in the North Nazimabad area.

As Dawn reports, law enforcement officials did not disclose the partner’s name. According to JIT head, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the West District Irfan Baloch, police also took control of the establishment previously managed by the partner and seized its documentation.

Weapon sent for examination

The seized pistol was sent to a police forensic laboratory for analysis. A police statement said that the JIT is examining all circumstances of the case, and the investigation is continuing based on the evidence and seized documentation.

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The Sindh government formed the JIT on the recommendation of a judicial commission headed by Sindh High Court Justice Omar Sial. The commission reviewed the circumstances of the entrepreneur’s death and recommended the creation of a separate investigation team to investigate the alleged murder.

Details of the entrepreneur’s death

Mir Raza Ali disappeared from his residence in the PECHS area on July 28, 2026. The following day, his body with a gunshot wound was found in bushes opposite the main entrance to the University of Karachi in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area.

During the initial investigation, investigators classified the death as suicide, but the deceased man’s family rejected this version. The judicial commission criticized the course of the police investigation and concluded that it was murder.

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