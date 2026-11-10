The Victorian branch of Australia’s One Nation party has withdrawn its support for Preston district candidate Franco Guardiani after his social media posts were discovered. As The Guardian reports, Guardiani responded to a question about Adolf Hitler with the single word GOAT — an abbreviation meaning “greatest of all time”.

The party’s decision

The post on social media platform X asked users to describe Hitler in one word and to be “brutally honest”. One Nation representatives learned about the posts on Tuesday morning. A party official discussed them with Guardiani and confirmed their authenticity, after which the party withdrew his endorsement.

One Nation’s Victorian leader Warren Pickering said the party was outraged by the comments. He also said that Guardiani was no longer a member of One Nation and that people with such views had no place in the party.

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Other posts

According to The Guardian, the former candidate’s account contained comments the outlet described as Islamophobic, including references to demolishing or setting fire to mosques. The account also interacted with posts by the anti-immigration group Kights Templar International.

The outlet notes that it is unclear why Guardiani’s posting history was not identified during candidate selection and vetting, although the party had said it was investing time and money in improving the process. Guardiani is no longer listed as a One Nation candidate on the party’s official website. The Guardian contacted him for comment.

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