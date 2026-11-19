On November 19, the European Commission decided to refer a case against Austria to the Court of Justice of the European Union over the incompatibility of its legislation with EU rules on the European arrest warrant. This concerns, in particular, provisions requiring judicial authorities to refuse to execute such warrants if the wanted person is an Austrian national.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the European Commission launched infringement proceedings against Austria in December 2020. The Commission believes that the country has not fully and correctly transposed certain provisions of the EU Framework Decision on the European arrest warrant into national law.

Grounds for the claims

The case concerns two provisions on discretionary grounds for refusing to execute a warrant. Under EU rules, such grounds are not mandatory. At the same time, Austrian legislation makes them mandatory if the wanted person is an Austrian national.

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In addition, Austria's legislation provides for broader grounds for refusing to execute a warrant than those permitted by the EU Framework Decision. According to the European Commission, this hinders the proper application of the European arrest warrant system.

Changes did not address the concerns

After legislative changes in 2021, the European Commission maintained its concerns and sent Austria another letter of formal notice in November 2023. Austria acknowledged some of the shortcomings and promised further changes, but due to the outstanding concerns, the Commission issued a reasoned opinion in July 2024.

In 2025, Austria adopted a new criminal code that addressed some of the concerns, including by allowing the surrender under European arrest warrants of EU citizens and third-country nationals. However, Austrian judicial authorities remain obliged to refuse to execute such warrants concerning Austrian nationals. The European Commission stressed that the Framework Decision does not allow mandatory refusal solely on the grounds of nationality, as the system is based on mutual recognition and trust between EU member states.

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