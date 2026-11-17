The European Commission has raised its forecast for German economic growth in 2026 to 1.3%. In May, Brussels expected gross domestic product to increase by only 0.6%, Der Spiegel reports.

Exports supported the recovery

The European Commission explained the revision of the forecast by significant export growth at the beginning of the year. In May, the Commission’s experts lowered their expectations due to high energy prices resulting from the war in Iran.

According to the European Commission’s assessment, at the end of 2025 the German economy began gaining momentum again after several years of stagnation. This recovery continued in 2026 despite the conflict in the Middle East.

Outlook for the coming years

For 2027, the European Commission forecasts German economic growth of 1%, and 0.7% for 2028. Brussels believes that next year exports will receive additional support from the global artificial intelligence boom. Increased spending on defense and infrastructure is also expected to have a positive impact.

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In 2028, the growth rate is forecast to slow due to a possible weakening of exports and state support. At the same time, uncertainty and high inflation are holding back private consumption, while rising labor, energy and financing costs are reducing private investment.

Inflation will remain high

The European Commission forecasts inflation in Germany at 2.9% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027. A decline to 2% is expected only in 2028. The reasons cited are a sharp increase in fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East, as well as rising wholesale prices for gas and electricity.

The forecast for the eurozone has also been improved: in 2026, its economy is expected by the European Commission to grow by 1.2%, instead of the previously expected 0.9%. The forecast for 2027 was kept at 1.2%, and for 2028 at 1.3%. The European Commission publishes economic forecasts twice a year.

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