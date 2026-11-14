The European Commission has approved a trial of a new passport and biometric control system for car passengers in the Eurotunnel between Folkestone in the United Kingdom and Calais in France. Drivers and passengers will not have to leave their vehicles to provide fingerprints and have facial images captured, The Guardian reports.

Control without leaving the car

Eurotunnel owner Getlink has equipped both terminals with 120 special kiosks. Each car will be able to drive up to a separate point with two places for scanning passports, taking fingerprints and capturing facial images.

“Eagle eye” system cameras will operate above the kiosks and will be monitored by police. Similar technology is already used at airports in Rome and Paris to supervise fingerprinting and facial photography. The system is intended to resemble airport e-gates, where a police officer does not stand at every checkpoint.

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Two-year trial

Getlink Chief Executive Yann Leriche said the trial would last two years, and the company hopes to make the system permanent if it succeeds. In the coming weeks, he plans to present British and French authorities with a 40-page proposal to turn the Eurotunnel into a testing site for a “smart border” using new technologies and the experience of the United States and Singapore.

The new controls are linked to the EU Entry/Exit System, EES, which requires third-country nationals, including holders of British passports, to provide fingerprints and facial photographs when entering and leaving the Schengen area. The system was due to become operational in the EU by September 9, but nine of the 27 member states, including France, have not yet fully deployed it because of technical difficulties. Leriche said the kiosks are ready for operation, but their connection to the French system is not yet working, so the date for introducing the controls is unknown.

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