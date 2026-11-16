Venture firm Plural has raised €1 billion in new capital for early-stage investments and follow-on funding for portfolio companies. TechCrunch reports that two-thirds of the amount will go to Plural’s third early-stage investment fund, while the remaining third will go to a new fund for selective follow-on investments in portfolio companies.

Early-stage investments and large rounds

Plural partner Karina Namig said the company remains focused on businesses at early stages of development. At the same time, her partner Khaled Helioui noted that some early-stage technology projects may need to raise several hundred million in funding to get started.

Plural plans to seek opportunities in energy, artificial intelligence infrastructure, defense technology, healthcare, and other sectors. Among the notable companies in the fund’s portfolio, TechCrunch names Proxima Fusion and The Exploration Company.

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According to Namig, the larger amount of capital will allow Plural to support portfolio companies for longer as they raise increasingly larger investment rounds. She also said the firm sought to raise more capital specifically in Europe.

Defense technology and Plural offices

Helioui said that European entrepreneurs, including founders with experience building and scaling companies, are increasingly working on projects related to Europe’s defense, energy independence, operations, and manufacturing.

Plural has offices in Tallinn, London, and Paris. According to the publication, the Tallinn office influenced the firm’s decision to invest in defense technology, including in the missile company Hypersonica. Plural’s partners include Wise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus and Teleport co-founder Sten Tamkivi; in October 2025, the firm also hired former Uber executive Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty as a full-time partner in Paris.

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